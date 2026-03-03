Azerbaijani Parliament adopts Ombudsperson's report

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. The Parliament of Azerbaijan has adopted the report of the Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsperson) of Azerbaijan for 2025, Trend reports.

This issue was discussed at today's plenary session of the parliament.

In a recent report presentation, ombudsperson Sabina Aliyeva revealed that she received a total of 42,685 appeals in 2025. The Ombudsperson's 916 Call Center, operating around the clock, has reported an impressive total of 14,718 calls received.



Throughout the year, the Ombudsperson, along with the Ombudsman's Office and regional centers, received a total of 9,060 individuals.

Employees of the Ombudsman's Office and regional centers conducted observations independently and on their own initiative at 708 polling stations in 38 cities and regions, including 101 constituencies in the autonomous republic. On election day, no complaints or appeals were received by the Ombudsman.

During the year, the Ombudsperson, taking into account the appeals of prisoners and their family members for pardon, regularly sent his proposals to the Pardon Commission under the President of Azerbaijan and participated in the meetings of the commission. A total of 900 prisoners were pardoned on the basis of the Ombudsperson's appeals, and 21 prisoners in 2025.

In 2025, a total of 355 visits were carried out within the framework of the Ombudsman's National Preventive Mechanism activities, 93 of which were unplanned. A total of 3,462 people were reached during the visits.

After discussions, the draft resolution on the report was put to a vote and adopted in the first reading.

