Turkmenistan, Greece discuss boosting bilateral and EU links

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 3. Turkmenistan and Greece discussed the possibilities of beefing up their bilateral relations and boosting cooperation within the Turkmenistan-EU framework, Trend reports via the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Belgium.

The discussions took place during a meeting between Turkmenistan’s Ambassador to Brussels Sapar Palvanov and Permanent Representative of Greece to the European Union Ioannis Vrailas.

During the talks, the sides reviewed the current state and future prospects of Turkmen-Greek relations, noting positive trade dynamics and recent progress at the political level. It was emphasized that the bilateral dialogue is becoming more stable and substantive.

Particular attention was paid to cooperation in the Turkmenistan-European Union format. The parties underlined the need to intensify engagement, further strengthen the legal and contractual framework between Turkmenistan and the EU, and ensure consistent institutional development of interaction.

The meeting confirmed a shared commitment to expanding areas of cooperation and elevating the partnership to a higher qualitative level in line with the interests of both sides.

