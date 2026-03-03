Uzbekistan rolls out lifeline for exporters amid Middle East situation

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 3. In light of the current situation in the Middle East, Uzbekistan has introduced an emergency support mechanism for exporters, Trend reports via the Ministry of Investment, Industry, and Trade.

According to the ministry, the complex geopolitical environment in the Middle East is directly affecting transit routes and foreign trade operations conducted through the region. As a result, businesses are facing logistical disruptions, transport delays, difficulties in customs clearance procedures, and challenges related to international payments.

In response, the Ministry of Investment, Industry, and Trade has launched an emergency assistance mechanism for enterprises engaged in foreign trade activities. Under this framework, exporters can directly apply for support, including through the 24/7 Call Center operating under the Republican Export Headquarters.

The system is designed to facilitate the swift resolution of arising issues and to mitigate risks for Uzbek exporters in the context of persistent regional volatility.



In the interim, hostilities in the Middle East have intensified due to the impasse in nuclear discussions between Washington and Tehran.

The escalation follows the 3rd round of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States in Geneva on February 26. Held under the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, the negotiations were viewed as the final chance to strike a deal diplomatically. However, no agreements were reached, as Tehran refused to halt uranium enrichment, dismantle its nuclear facilities, or accept indefinite restrictions on its nuclear program. Israel launched its airstrikes shortly afterward, with the country's Defense Minister Katz emphasizing that the operations were preemptive.

In a significant escalation, military airstrikes conducted by Israel and the United States the previous day have reportedly resulted in the deaths of Iran’s Supreme Leader Seyyed Ali Khamenei and several members of his family.

Additionally, several of Iran’s most senior military and security officials were killed in the airstrikes, including Chief of Staff Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Commander-in-Chief Mohammad Pakpour, Supreme Leader adviser and Defense Council Secretary Ali Shamkhani, and Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh.

