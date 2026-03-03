Birbank announces the Winner of its New Year lottery apartment

The New Year lottery organized by Birbank, which ran from November 17, 2025 to January 31, 2026, has successfully concluded. The winners were determined during the official draw held on February 23, 2026. Approximately 3 000 000 Birbank customers took part in the lottery, with 10,000 winners selected at random.

A total of 9 900 participants received Bir bonuses in the amounts of 10, 25, 50, 150, and 250 units. Nine winners became owners of iPhone 17 Pro smartphones. 20 participants won Apple Watch SE2 smartwatches. 30 winners received travel packages worth 500 AZN each. 40 participants were awarded AirPods 4 wireless headphones. The lottery’s grand prize – an apartment located in the Park Lane residential complex at the Sea Breeze resort was awarded to one lucky Birbank customer.

The full list of winners is available at: www.b-b.az/qaliblersiyahi

Participation in the lottery did not require separate registration. All customers who made payments using Birbank Debit, Birbank Taksit, or Birbank Star cards were automatically eligible to take part in the draw.

Birbank, the trademark of Kapital Bank and a provider of the latest digital innovations and banking products, serves its customers through a mobile application with more than 3 million active users, as well as the largest branch network in Azerbaijan, consisting of 115 branches and 53 service offices. Until 2025, the bank operated under the name Kapital Bank, the country’s first bank and it’s a part of PASHA Holding. Kapital Bank continues its activities as a financial institution. For more information about the bank’s products and services, you can visit birbank.az call the 196 Information Center, or reach out through the bank’s various social media pages.