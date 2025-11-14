Baku Metro teams up with one of world’s top operators

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. Baku Metro CJSC, part of AZCON Holding, has signed a procurement contract with Metro Istanbul. The agreement, valued at 586,500 manat ($344,969), covers engineering consultancy and expert services for metro expansion projects under the 2025–2030 State Program, Trend reports.

Metro İstanbul will provide advisory services on evaluating engineering and technological solutions, analyzing operational models, assessing environmental and social impacts, and reviewing financial and commercial terms for international financial institutions. Detailed opinions and recommendations will be submitted in these areas.

Given that the expansion projects will be financed by the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) and the Asian Development Bank (ADB), an independent expert evaluation of project documents by an operator with proven operational experience is required to meet international standards.

Baku Metro has been studying modern metro systems worldwide for several years, adopting best practices and expanding international partnerships. Metro İstanbul currently operates 18 lines with a total length of 241 km and 236 stations. Its innovative solutions, management efficiency, and system scale make it one of the world’s leading metro operators.

This collaboration aligns with Baku Metro’s development strategy and will significantly contribute to ensuring high engineering standards in the design and implementation of new metro lines and stations.