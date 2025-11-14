Next group of ex-IDPs heads to Shushakand, Khanyurdu villages in Azerbaijan's Khojaly (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14. The next groups of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) have been sent to Shushakand and Khanyurdu villages in Azerbaijan's Khojaly district within the ongoing Great Return to the liberated territories following instructions of President Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

The returning residents represent families temporarily settled in various parts of the country, mainly in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings.

At this stage, 19 families (55 people) are returning to Shushakend, and 12 families (34 people) - to Khanyurdu.

The former IDPs returning to the native villages thanked President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive care and expressed gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani Army, which liberated the lands from occupation.

