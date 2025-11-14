Latvia set to host annual meeting of Baltic transport ministers in Riga

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14. On November 14, Latvian Minister of Transport Atis Švinka will meet in Riga with Estonian Minister of Infrastructure Kuldar Leis and Lithuanian Minister of Transport and Communications Juras Taminskas, Trend reports via the Ministry of Transport of Latvia.

The annual meeting will focus on the implementation of the cross-border Rail Baltica connection, the countries’ positions regarding the next European Union (EU) Multiannual Financial Framework, and the development of a railway migration plan in line with the TEN-T Regulation requirements. Ministers will also review the potential of military mobility in transport infrastructure development, the progress of the Via Baltica corridor, and other sectoral issues.

The upcoming discussions on the EU's Multiannual Financial Framework will see Minister Švinka advocate for securing sufficient financial resources to complete the TEN-T network and support key initiatives aimed at enhancing sustainability, digitalization, and mobility in the transport sector. Strengthening military mobility will also be emphasized as a crucial priority, especially in light of current security concerns.

The ministers are set to address critical requirements for the completion of the first stage of the Rail Baltica cross-border project by December 31, 2030, in accordance with the European Commission’s July 9, 2025, implementation decision for the TEN-T core network. The ministers will highlight the importance of securing continued funding from the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) to meet this ambitious deadline, with Latvia stressing the need for close coordination between the three Baltic States to achieve the 85% co-financing rate under the CEF.

Another key agenda item will be Latvia’s proposed solutions for ensuring a seamless cross-border railway connection with Estonia and Lithuania. To optimize project costs, Latvia is advancing both technical and financial strategies, supplementing the existing contributions from the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) and the state budget. Specifically, the development of the Rail Baltica section from Skulte to the Estonian border is being explored under a public-private partnership (PPP) model, with a target completion date of 2030.

The ministers will also deliberate on the future role of the joint venture RB Rail AS, with Latvia proposing that the company’s primary focus should be on strategic project management and coordination at the European level. This would include securing EU funding and overseeing interactions with EU institutions.

Military mobility will continue to be a prominent subject of discussion, as all three countries place high importance on developing dual-use infrastructure that satisfies both NATO and EU requirements. Latvia will advocate for sufficient CEF funding to support Rail Baltica and other dual-use transport initiatives, such as the Riga bypass.

In addition, the ministers will discuss the further development of Via Baltica (European Route E67), a crucial transport corridor connecting the Baltic States with other parts of Northern and Eastern Europe. Minister Švinka will outline progress already made and planned upgrades to key sections, including Riga–Estonian border (A1) and Riga–Lithuanian border (A7).

Later in the day, the ministers are scheduled to participate in the thematic debates of the 44th Session of the Baltic Assembly, focusing on transport connectivity in the Baltic region. The session will be chaired by Andris Kulbergs, Chair of the Committee on Economics, Energy and Innovation, together with Vice-Chair Jaak Aab and Committee Member Raimondas Šukys.