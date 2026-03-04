Azerbaijan's non-oil exports climb in January 2026

Azerbaijan's non-oil sector exports hit the ground running in January 2026, showing remarkable growth. The surge was driven by food product exports taking the lead, while agricultural exports also put their best foot forward. Gold was the cream of the crop when it came to exported goods, while Azercosmos really hit the ground running in satellite telecommunications.

