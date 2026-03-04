Azerbaijan's non-oil exports climb in January 2026
Azerbaijan's non-oil sector exports hit the ground running in January 2026, showing remarkable growth. The surge was driven by food product exports taking the lead, while agricultural exports also put their best foot forward. Gold was the cream of the crop when it came to exported goods, while Azercosmos really hit the ground running in satellite telecommunications.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy