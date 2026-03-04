Qatar reports missile attack from Iran, no casualties recorded

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4. Qatar’s Ministry of Defense announced that the country was targeted by two ballistic missiles launched from Iran, Trend reports via the ministry.

"Qatar Ministry of Defense announces that the State of Qatar was targeted by two ballistic missiles launched from the Islamic Republic of Iran. Air defense systems successfully intercepted one of the missiles, while the second missile struck Al-Udeid Qatari Base without causing any casualties," the statement reads.

The Ministry of Defense emphasized that the Qatar Armed Forces possess full capabilities and resources to protect the country’s sovereignty and territory and to respond firmly to any external threat.

The ministry also urged citizens, residents, and visitors to remain calm, follow instructions issued by relevant security authorities, refrain from spreading rumors, and rely only on information released by official sources.

Following the second round of nuclear talks between Washington and Tehran on February 17, which ended without progress, the U.S. increased its presence in areas near Iran, deploying over 150 aircraft to bases in Europe and the Middle East.

The escalation follows the 3rd round of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States in Geneva on February 26. Held under the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, the negotiations were viewed as the final chance to strike a deal diplomatically. However, no agreements were reached, as Tehran refused to halt uranium enrichment, dismantle its nuclear facilities, or accept indefinite restrictions on its nuclear program. Israel launched its airstrikes shortly afterward, with the country's Defense Minister Katz emphasizing that the operations were preemptive.

In a significant escalation, military airstrikes conducted by Israel and the United States resulted in the deaths of Iran’s Supreme Leader Seyyed Ali Khamenei and several members of his family.

Additionally, several of Iran’s most senior military and security officials were killed in the airstrikes, including Chief of Staff Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Commander-in-Chief Mohammad Pakpour, Supreme Leader adviser and Defense Council Secretary Ali Shamkhani, and Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh.