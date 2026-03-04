Tajikistan and ADB discuss implementation of priority investment projects

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, March 4. Tajikistan and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) discussed the implementation of priority investment projects, Trend reports via the press service of the president of Tajikistan.

The issue was discussed on March 4 during a meeting between President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and President of the Asian Development Bank Masato Kanda.

The head of state congratulated Masato Kanda on his election as president of the bank and described his first visit to Tajikistan as a sign of the institution’s special attention to strengthening long-term cooperation between the two sides.

During the talks, the current level of cooperation and the Bank’s contribution to achieving Tajikistan’s socio-economic development goals were highly praised.

The parties expressed satisfaction with the adoption of the new Country Partnership Strategy between the Bank and Tajikistan for 2026–2030.

Furthermore, it was noted that its key priorities—including the development of energy and transport, digitalization, and climate change adaptation, as well as strengthening the social and private sectors—fully align with Tajikistan’s national development objectives.

The president conveyed appreciation to the financial institution for its backing of the state budget and for advancing initiatives focused on fostering a sustainable economy.

The parties also evaluated opportunities for enhancing collaboration in the educational sector, tackling the ramifications of climate change, and safeguarding glaciers.

In this context, the need to mobilize additional financing and continue structural reforms to develop human capital and ensure environmental security in the region was emphasized.

Reaffirming their commitment to strengthening long-term, mutually beneficial cooperation, the parties expressed confidence that the outcomes of the meeting would contribute to the further development of the strategic partnership between the Republic of Tajikistan and the Asian Development Bank.

