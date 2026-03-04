Uzbekistan, China weigh new joint projects in oil and gas sectors

Photo: The Ministry of Investments, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 4. Uzbekistan and China discussed expanding industrial cooperation and launching joint projects in the chemical, textile, and oil and gas sectors, Trend reports via Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade.

The issue was reviewed during a meeting between Ilzat Kasimov, Deputy Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan, and Li Jun, Deputy Governor of China’s Shaanxi Province, held on the sidelines of the Uzbekistan–China Business Forum in Tashkent.

During the talks, the sides also emphasized the importance of creating a sustainable platform for direct business-to-business engagement to facilitate practical cooperation between companies of the two countries.

Following the meeting, the parties confirmed their readiness to maintain regular coordination and ensure systematic preparation for the forum.

Meanwhile, trade turnover between Uzbekistan and China reached $17.2 billion in 2025, reinforcing China’s position as Uzbekistan’s largest trading partner.

