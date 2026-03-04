Uzbekistan records sharp growth in January imports

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 4. Uzbekistan’s imports totaled $4.14 billion in January 2026, marking a 30.3% increase compared to the same period last year.

Data obtained by Trend from the National Statistics Committee indicate that machinery and transport equipment accounted for the largest share of imports at 35.9%, followed by industrial goods (13.9%) and chemicals and related products (11.8%).

An analysis of import dynamics shows that goods imports rose by $869.4 million year-on-year to reach $3.69 billion in January 2026, while services imports amounted to $443 million during the reporting period.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan’s overall foreign trade turnover reached $5.8 billion in January 2026, increasing by $1.32 billion, or 29.2%, compared to the same period of 2025.