Turkmen branch of Russia’s Tatneft bids tender for fire extinguishers supply
The Turkmenistan branch of Tatneft PJSC has opened a tender for the supply of fire extinguishers for its operational needs. Interested companies can submit applications electronically in PDF and Excel formats within the specified deadline.
