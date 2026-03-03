Hungary regards expansion of Southern Gas Corridor as core project

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. Hungary regards the Southern Gas Corridor as a key project for diversifying Europe’s natural gas supply routes and strongly supports its expansion, said Peter Sztáray, State Secretary for Security Policy and Energy Security at Hungary’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Trend reports.

He made the remarks at the 12th Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council and the 4th Ministerial Meeting of the Green Energy Advisory Council in Baku.

“The main goal of the Hungarian government is to ensure a stable, rational, and climate-neutral energy supply that requires diversification of import sources and routes. Hungary considers increasing the capacity of the Southern Gas Corridor a core project for diversifying Europe’s gas supply,” Sztáray said.

He noted that Hungary’s participation in the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council reflects recognition of Azerbaijan as a strategic partner in energy cooperation, adding that Hungary actively supports the enhancement of the corridor’s throughput capacity.

“The Green Energy Corridor project is a unique initiative not only at the regional but also at the global level. It has the potential to serve as an advanced example of interregional cooperation and therefore carries key importance for Europe,” he added.

The Southern Gas Corridor, which delivers gas to Türkiye and Europe, consists of the following 4 elements: Second stage of development of Shah Deniz; Expansion of the South Caucasus Pipeline (SCPX); - Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline and the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline.

To date, the Trans Adriatic Pipeline, the European segment of the Southern Gas Corridor has delivered 56 bcm of gas. Moreover, in January of this year, TAP underwent its first expansion by 1.2 bcm per year, to provide additional supplies to the European market as early as 2026.