Azerbaijan set to boost renewable energy capacity and export surplus power - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. Azerbaijan plans to significantly expand its renewable energy (RE) sector, aiming to reach a total capacity of 6 gigawatts by 2030 and 8 gigawatts by 2033, creating a surplus of electricity available for export, said Javid Abdullayev, director of the State Agency for Renewable Energy Sources under the Ministry of Energy, Trend reports.

Speaking at the 12th Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council (SGC) and the 4th Ministerial Meeting of the Green Energy Advisory Council (GEAC) in Baku, Abdullayev stated that this expansion will create an electricity surplus that can be transmitted through four interconnectors, which are presently in different phases of development.

“While we discussed these interconnectors extensively at the Advisory Council, I will not go into the technical details here. Alongside solar and wind energy, research is ongoing on other renewable energy sources with the participation of specialized scientific institutes," he said.

Abdullayev also highlighted geothermal energy development, noting the recent World Bank-supported report, "Geothermal Resource Assessment for Direct Use Developments in Azerbaijan," presented at Baku Energy Week 2025. The report evaluates geothermal resources nationwide, reviews the legal framework, and outlines a detailed action plan.

The official emphasized Azerbaijan’s focus on green hydrogen production. During COP29, the country presented its "National Hydrogen Strategic Outlook," defining three development scenarios, balanced, accelerated, and ambitious, and specifying internal consumption, export potential, and renewable energy capacity required for green hydrogen production. A detailed implementation plan for this strategy is being prepared with technical support from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

Furthermore, Azerbaijan has designated the Karabakh and East Zangezur economic regions, as well as Nakhchivan, as green energy zones. Comprehensive concepts and implementation plans for the first two zones have already been prepared and are underway. The initiative aims to promote efficient use of clean energy and expand its potential applications nationwide.

