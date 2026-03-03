U.K. sees great potential for collaboration with Azerbaijan on green energy corridors – trade envoy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. The U.K. sees great potential for collaboration with Azerbaijan on green energy corridors, UK’s trade envoy to Azerbaijan and Central Asia Lord John Alderdice said in his video message for the 12th Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council and the 4th Ministerial Meeting of the Green Energy Advisory Council in Baku, Trend reports.

“Azerbaijan performs its role as a provider of regional and European energy security with high professionalism. For over thirty years, energy cooperation has formed the foundation of relations between the United Kingdom and Azerbaijan. The U.K. sees great potential for collaboration on green energy corridors and clean energy projects. These initiatives will provide significant benefits not only to Azerbaijan but also to the wider region and European markets.”

Green energy corridors, connecting Azerbaijan with Europe are: Caspian-Black Sea- Europe Green Energy Corridor, Central Asia-Azerbaijan Green Energy Corridor, Azerbaijan-Türkiye-Europe Green Energy Corridor and Azerbaijan-Georgia-Türkiye-Bulgaria Green Energy Corridor.

The technical potential of Azerbaijan’s onshore renewable energy sources is 135 GW and offshore is 157 GW. The economic potential of renewable energy sources is estimated at 27 GW, including 3 000 MW of wind energy, 23 000 MW of solar energy, 380 MW of bioenergy potential, 520 MW of mountain rivers.