Southern Gas Corridor represents new energy reality for Europe – Serbian deputy minister

Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. Southern Gas Corridor represents a new energy reality for Europe, said Saša Koković, Acting Deputy Minister for Oil and Gas at the Serbian Ministry of Mining and Energy, Trend reports.

He made the remarks at the 12th Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council and the 4th Ministerial Meeting of the Green Energy Advisory Council in Baku.

He noted that Serbia has, for the first time, gained access to natural gas supplies from Azerbaijan and other sources through the Southern Gas Corridor with the commissioning of the Serbia–Bulgaria gas interconnector.

“The Southern Gas Corridor is not just an infrastructure project. It represents a new energy reality for Europe, built on reliable partnerships and mutual trust. Serbia’s cooperation with Azerbaijan holds special strategic significance and is primarily based on the friendship between President Aleksandar Vučić and President Ilham Aliyev. The results of our collaboration to date are confirmed by agreements covering the exchange of experience in natural gas, renewable energy sources, and the adoption of new technologies,” he said.

Koković added that the most recent agreement, signed on February 15 in Belgrade, on the development, design, construction, and operation of a co-generation steam–gas turbine power plant, provides concrete proof of energy cooperation between the two countries and lays its solid foundation.

The Southern Gas Corridor, which delivers gas to Türkiye and Europe, consists of the following 4 elements: Second stage of development of Shah Deniz; Expansion of the South Caucasus Pipeline (SCPX); - Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline and the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline.

To date, the Trans Adriatic Pipeline, the European segment of the Southern Gas Corridor has delivered 56 bcm of gas. Moreover, in January of this year, TAP underwent its first expansion by 1.2 bcm per year, to provide additional supplies to the European market as early as 2026.