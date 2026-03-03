Azerbaijan spotlights Southern Gas Corridor’s role in unlocking new market options

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. We will continue to strengthen Azerbaijan's contribution to energy security and ensure the reliability of Azerbaijan Gas Supply Company Limited (AGSC) in all markets, the CEO of the company, Lidya Salahova, said, Trend reports.

Speaking at a meeting of the Advisory Councils on the Southern Gas Corridor and Green Energy in Baku, Salahova noted that the European energy market is undergoing rapid regulatory changes that require stricter standards to which companies must quickly adapt.

"This implies increased transparency, strict control, and requirements for more sustainable solutions. AGSC takes these changes very seriously in all cases and is proud to announce that, despite our relatively recent entry into the market, we have made regulatory compliance the cornerstone of our activities from day one and effectively manage all risks at all stages of the business. Looking ahead, we are committed to continuing to strengthen Azerbaijan's contribution to regional and European energy security, optimizing our commercial opportunities, and ensuring that AGSC remains a reliable, results-oriented supplier in all the markets we serve. Today, we see how the high efficiency of the Southern Gas Corridor is creating new market opportunities and growth prospects," Salahova noted.

The CEO noted that Azerbaijani natural gas now reaches consumers in 16 countries via the Southern Gas Corridor, which is an important milestone reflecting the expansion of the country's commercial presence and growing demand for reliable, diversified supplies.

“We will continue to work closely with pipeline operators to maximize capacity utilization and further strengthen our contract portfolio,” she added.