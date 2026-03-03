Azerbaijan highlights Southern Gas Corridor's strategic investment returns

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. Investments made in the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) are already paying off, and dialogue with the European Union (EU) on the project’s further expansion is ongoing, Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said, Trend reports.

Speaking at the 12th Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council (SGC) and the 4th Ministerial Meeting of the Green Energy Advisory Council (GEAC) in Baku, Shahbazov emphasized the long-term strategic importance of the project.

“Undoubtedly, all investments directed toward this initiative are already generating returns, and the project holds special significance for us. Without question, it is a strategic undertaking that brings substantial revenue to our country. We aspire to further expand it in the future and are conducting discussions with the European Union to this end,” the minister stated.