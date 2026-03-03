Southern Gas Corridor continues to demonstrate strategic importance for Europe – Greek official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. Southern Gas Corridor continues to demonstrate its strategic importance for Europe’s energy security, said Despina Paliaruta, Secretary General for Energy and Mineral Resources at the Greek Ministry of Environment and Energy, Trend reports.

Speaking at the 12th Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council and the 4th Ministerial Meeting of the Green Energy Advisory Council in Baku, she noted:

“The Southern Gas Corridor has proven itself as a reliable diversification route and a stabilizing factor for the wider region during a period marked by deep geopolitical upheavals. The corridor should be valued not only as a diversification route but also as a potential instrument for decarbonization.”

The Southern Gas Corridor, which delivers gas to Türkiye and Europe, consists of the following 4 elements: Second stage of development of Shah Deniz; Expansion of the South Caucasus Pipeline (SCPX); - Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline and the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline.

To date, the Trans Adriatic Pipeline, the European segment of the Southern Gas Corridor has delivered 56 bcm of gas. Moreover, in January of this year, TAP underwent its first expansion by 1.2 bcm per year, to provide additional supplies to the European market as early as 2026.