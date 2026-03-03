Dushanbe hosts 14th session of Tajikistan-Turkmenistan Joint Commission

Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Energy and Water Resources of Tajikistan

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, March 3. On March 3, 2026, the fourteenth session of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission of Tajikistan and Turkmenistan on Trade, Economic, and Scientific-Technical Cooperation began in Dushanbe, Trend reports via the press service of the Ministry of Energy and Water Resources of Tajikistan.

The session was co-chaired by the commission's co-chairs—Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tajikistan, Sulaimon Ziyozoda, and Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, Tangryguly Atakhallyev—with the participation of representatives from ministries and agencies of both sides.

At the opening of the meeting, it was noted that, thanks to the political will and support of the heads of state—President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedow—bilateral ties in all areas are steadily expanding and reaching a qualitatively new level.

The parties discussed key issues of bilateral relations, including the state and prospects of trade and economic cooperation, the activation of mutual trade, the development of collaboration in transport and communications, energy and water resources, industry and construction, agriculture, education and science, healthcare, medical industry, civil aviation, cultural and humanitarian cooperation, youth policy and sports, as well as further expansion of the legal and contractual framework of mutual relations.

The session was held in an atmosphere of friendship and mutual understanding, with confidence expressed that the parties will continue to expand trade, economic, scientific-technical, and cultural cooperation.

Per the agenda, on March 4, the protocol from the fourteenth session of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission between Tajikistan and Turkmenistan regarding trade, economic, and scientific-technical cooperation will be concluded and executed.

