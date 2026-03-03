SOCAR's co-op with EU transmission operators expands Azerbaijani gas exports

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. Cooperation between European countries and the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) has significantly expanded the export reach of Azerbaijani gas, said Vitaliy Baylarbayov, Deputy Vice President of SOCAR, Trend reports.

Speaking at the 12th Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council (SGC) and the 4th Ministerial Meeting of the Green Energy Advisory Council (GEAC) in Baku, Baylarbayov highlighted that the commissioning of the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) at the end of 2020 marked a historic milestone by enabling direct delivery of Azerbaijani gas to European markets.

He noted that the subsequent signing of the Memorandum of Understanding on Strategic Partnership in Energy between Azerbaijan and the European Union (EU) in 2022 marked the beginning of a new phase of cooperation:

“This agreement established a clear framework for increasing export volumes and reinforcing long-term collaboration. The commissioning of the Greece–Bulgaria and Bulgaria–Serbia interconnectors, along with cooperation initiatives between transmission system operators in several European countries and SOCAR, has significantly broadened the geographic reach of Azerbaijani gas exports. Today, Azerbaijani gas is supplied to 16 countries, ten of which are EU members. In 2025 alone, about 13 billion cubic meters of gas were delivered to European consumers, representing nearly a 60% increase compared to 2021.

As of February 1, 2026, a total of 91.4 billion cubic meters of gas has been transported through the Southern Gas Corridor, more than 55 billion cubic meters of which have reached Europe. This rapid growth demonstrates the corridor’s reliability and Azerbaijan’s potential to further increase supply in the coming years,” Baylarbayov added.

