TotalEnergies shares details on second phase of Azerbaijan's Absheron field development

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. TotalEnergies, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), and XRG are exploring the second phase of the Absheron gas condensate field development, TotalEnergies Senior Vice President Martina Opizzi said at the 12th Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council and the 4th Ministerial Meeting of the Green Energy Advisory Council in Baku, Trend reports.

"Absheron exemplifies what can be achieved through close and long-term cooperation between TotalEnergies, SOCAR, and XRG, combining international expertise with strong national and regional partners. This field is located in the Caspian Sea at depths ranging from 45 to 450 meters. The production commenced in July 2023, and production has remained stable since then, demonstrating high reliability and a high level of industrial safety, creating a solid foundation for further development," she explained.

Opizzi highlighted that the subsequent phase—comprehensive field development—encompasses two primary elements.



She stated that the initial phase includes the drilling of three subsea wells and the installation of 114 kilometers of multiphase offshore pipelines.

"The second component entails the development of an onshore gas processing facility aimed at optimizing products for distribution to both local and global markets. This will bolster Azerbaijan's energy security and enhance its position as a dependable regional gas provider," she noted.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel