Kyrgyzstan tackles bureaucracy head-on with government accelerators program

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 3. As part of efforts to reduce bureaucracy, Kyrgyzstan has introduced mechanisms that enabled the resolution of 12 priority tasks within 100 days under the "Government Accelerators" program, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan, Adylbek Kasymaliev, said, Trend reports via the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers.

He made the announcement at a national meeting chaired by President Sadyr Japarov.

Adylbek Kasymaliev focused in particular on public administration reform, noting the successful implementation of the "Government Accelerators" program and the debureaucratization of the state apparatus.

"The time required to deliver public services has been reduced from several days to just a few hours. We have developed more than 30 draft laws, 16 of which have already been adopted. Our goal is to make the state as convenient as possible for citizens and businesses," he said.

Meanwhile, the initiative is part of Kyrgyzstan’s broader public administration reform agenda aimed at improving institutional efficiency. It focuses on simplifying procedures, accelerating decision-making, and reducing administrative barriers. The measures are intended to enhance the quality and accessibility of public services for citizens and businesses.