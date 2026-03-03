Kazakhstan turns reliable green energy supplier in Central Asian-Azerbaijan corridor – deputy minister (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. Kazakhstan is poised to become a reliable supplier of green electricity under the green energy corridor connecting Central Asia and Azerbaijan, Sanzhar Zharkeshov, Deputy Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan, told Trend.

Zharkeshov said that the integration of energy systems in Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Azerbaijan for the export of green energy is being planned with a clear sequence of steps.

“We have a clear understanding of the process. All three participants are discussing key issues, capacity volumes, tariffs, and technical schemes, as well as forecasts for energy consumption and distribution,” he said.

The deputy minister highlighted Kazakhstan’s active development of renewable energy. More than 160 renewable energy projects with a total capacity exceeding 6 gigawatts are currently underway in the country, with new facilities commissioned annually.

“By the time the Green Corridor project is implemented, we will have even greater capacity. We know that Uzbekistan is also actively expanding its renewable energy capacity. Therefore, I believe the project has significant potential, and Kazakhstan, as an exporting country, will become a reliable supplier of green electricity,” Zharkeshov added.

Regarding oil supplies, he noted that Kazakhstan plans to increase volumes via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline, although this will depend on tariffs and market demand.

The Green Corridor project is being implemented under a Strategic Partnership Agreement between the governments of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan for the development and transmission of green energy. A joint venture, the “Green Corridor Alliance,” has been established to oversee the project. Following an international tender for the preparation of a feasibility study, the Italian company CESI S.p.A. was selected as the winner. The feasibility study will be carried out with support from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB).

