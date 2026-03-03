Kyrgyzstan unveils advancements in educational infrastructure for 2025

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 3. Kyrgyzstan built and renovated 117 schools in 2025, including 76 new facilities, while 41 schools underwent major repairs, Trend reports via the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers.

This was stated by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Edil Baisalov, during a national meeting chaired by the president of the Kyrgyz Republic.

He delivered a report on the performance of the social sector in 2025 that last year, teacher professional development programs were conducted for 41,081 educators across the country.

Furthermore, he emphasized that five leading universities in Kyrgyzstan have been ranked among the world’s top institutions.

Baisalov also noted that, to support talented youth and train specialists of a new generation, 52 citizens are studying abroad under the President of the Kyrgyz Republic’s international scholarship program at universities ranked among the global top 100.

Meanwhile, education has been a key priority in Kyrgyzstan’s social policy, with efforts focused on expanding access, improving quality, and modernizing infrastructure.

Over recent years, the government has increased funding and implemented programs to support early childhood, primary, and secondary education. These measures aim to ensure broader access and strengthen human capital development across the country.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel