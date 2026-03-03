Uzbekistan, China’s Fang Yuan discuss launch of glass production project

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 3. Uzbekistan and China’s Fang Yuan have explored the launch of high-tech production of advanced glass products, Trend reports via the Ministry of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan.

The discussions took place at the ministry between Deputy Minister Ilzat Kasimov and Chang Xiaolong, General Director of Fang Yuan. The initiative aims to establish modern manufacturing facilities to serve both the domestic market and potential export destinations.

During the meeting, the parties reviewed practical aspects of project implementation and exchanged ideas on next steps to strengthen cooperation. Both sides emphasized their commitment to continuing dialogue and promoting joint initiatives.

Fang Yuan is a global leader in glass and related materials, operating in over 20 countries. The company is actively involved in projects across construction materials, the chemical industry, and agriculture, bringing innovative solutions to multiple regions worldwide.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel