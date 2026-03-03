Azerbaijan highlights multi-directional energy export role in its green policy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. Energy exports from the region to various destinations form an important part of Azerbaijan's green policy, the Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov said at the 12th meeting of the Ministers of the Consultative Council on the Southern Gas Corridor and the 4th meeting of the Ministers of the Consultative Council on Green Energy are being held in Baku, Trend reports.

According to him, green energy is based on three main pillars.

"The primary considerations include energy security, economic advantages, and environmental sustainability.

By developing Azerbaijan's green energy projects and planning the export of this energy to the European continent, we are primarily ensuring the energy security of our country, the Republic of Azerbaijan, as well as our close neighbors, as well as our European partners. Of course, as I mentioned, these projects are also economically beneficial for all our partners, including our European Union partners.

These projects also have a very important environmental aspect. Thanks to all the programs we implement in this area, we are making a significant contribution to the environmental security of both ourselves and our partners," the minister noted.

