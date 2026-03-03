Azerbaijan, EU hold roundtable on 'Investment in Green Connectivity'

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. An Azerbaijan–European Union (EU) roundtable titled “Investment in Green Connectivity” was held in Baku alongside the 12th Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council (SGC) and the 4th Ministerial Meeting of the Green Energy Advisory Council (GEAC), Trend reports.

The event brought together Azerbaijan’s Deputy Energy Ministers Orkhan Zeynalov and Elnur Soltanov, as well as representatives from the European Commission, including Cristina Lobillo Borrero, Director for Energy Platforms and International Relations at the Directorate-General for Energy (ENER), and Adrienn Kiraly, Director for the Eastern Neighbourhood and Türkiye at the Directorate-General for Enlargement and the Eastern Neighbourhood (DG ENEST).

Discussions focused on connectivity and transmission infrastructure, renewable energy projects, electricity grids, energy efficiency, and energy storage cooperation. Participants explored investment opportunities in Azerbaijan’s energy connectivity, renewable energy, and energy efficiency sectors, as well as the scope of EU support in these areas. Partnership prospects between the Azerbaijani and EU business communities were also assessed.

The roundtable featured representatives from the State Agency for Renewable Energy Sources, the Energy Regulatory Agency, Green Energy Corridor Energy Company (GECO Power Company), Green Corridor Alliance, SOCAR Green, Azerenerji Open Joint-Stock Company (OJSC), Siemens Energy, TotalEnergies, Nobel Energy, Azerbaijan Green Energy Company, ACWA Power, Masdar, ENERCON, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), the European Investment Bank (EIB), the World Bank Group (WB), and the German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce.