Georgia plays reliable transit role within Southern Gas Corridor – minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. Georgia serves as a reliable transit country within the Southern Gas Corridor, contributing to the diversification and security of energy supplies for regional and European markets, said Georgia’s Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Mariam Kvrivishvili, Trend reports.

She made the remarks at the 12th Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council and the 4th Ministerial Meeting of the Green Energy Advisory Council in Baku.

“Georgia plays a reliable transit role within the Southern Gas Corridor, contributing to the diversification and security of energy supply for regional and European markets. Sustainable regional cooperation and enhanced connectivity remain the cornerstone of a secure and resilient energy future. Georgia aims to achieve full self-sufficiency in electricity generation by 2036. This goal will be achieved through significant investments in renewable energy and transmission infrastructure, including the development of new cross-border interconnections,” she said.

The Southern Gas Corridor, which delivers gas to Türkiye and Europe, consists of the following 4 elements:

- Second stage of development of Shah Deniz

- Expansion of the South Caucasus Pipeline (SCPX);

- Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline;

- Trans-Adriatic Pipeline.

To date, the Trans Adriatic Pipeline, the European segment of the Southern Gas Corridor has delivered 56 bcm of gas. Moreover, in January of this year, TAP underwent its first expansion by 1.2 bcm per year, to provide additional supplies to the European market as early as 2026.