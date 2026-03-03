Azerbaijan, Bulgaria discuss energy sector cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. Azerbaijan and Bulgaria have discussed prospects for expanding cooperation in the energy sector, the country’s Minister of Energy, Parviz Shahbazov, wrote on his X account, Trend reports.

"The meeting was held with Traycho Traykov, Minister of Energy of the Republic of Bulgaria, within the Advisory Council Ministerial Meetings. We exchanged views on the current status and future prospects of our cooperation in natural gas supply, Bulgaria’s gasification project, and green energy corridors. Last year, Azerbaijan supplied 1.65 bcm of gas to Bulgaria," the post reads.

Azerbaijan and Bulgaria are strengthening a strategic energy partnership focused on diversifying European energy supplies, with Azerbaijani gas covering roughly one-third of Bulgaria's consumption via the IGB pipeline. Beyond supplying over 1.65 bcm of natural gas annually, the countries are developing "Green Energy Corridors" for Caspian renewable energy transmission and exploring further cooperation in nuclear, hydrogen, and storage.