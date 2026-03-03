Azerbaijan’s gas supply will remain a vital backbone of the EU’s energy security - EU Commissioner

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. As we continue to reduce our dependencies on Russian gas, the importance of our partnership with Azerbaijan will increase, bringing benefits for Europe's energy security and Azerbaijan's economy, Dan Jørgensen, EU Commissioner for Energy and Housing, said during the 12th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and 4th Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting held in Baku, Trend reports.

The Commissioner noted that since the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) started commercial deliveries, Azerbaijan has earned around 24 billion euros in natural gas export revenues from EU buyers through 2024.

Describing his visit as an opportunity to state his position clearly, the Commissioner emphasized: “Azerbaijan's gas supplies will remain an important backbone of the EU's energy security.”