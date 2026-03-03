Azerbaijan's SOCAR President meets with Bulgaria's Acting Energy Minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. On March 3, 2026, SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf met with Traycho Traykov, Bulgaria’s Acting Minister of Energy, Trend reports via the SOCAR.

According to information, the meeting highlighted the successful development of long-term strategic partnership relations between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria in the energy sector.

The opening of SOCAR’s office in Bulgaria was noted as a key step in deepening cooperation in the energy industry.

During the discussion, the strategic role of the Southern Gas Corridor, including the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) and the Greece–Bulgaria Interconnector (IGB), was emphasized in ensuring reliable and uninterrupted gas supplies to Bulgaria.

The parties also explored opportunities to expand cooperation between SOCAR and Bulgarian energy companies and discussed other matters of mutual interest.