Albania well-positioned to access natural gas through TAP - deputy minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. Albania is well-positioned to access natural gas supplies through the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), said Erlind Sulo, Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Energy of Albania, Trend reports.

He made the remarks at the 12th Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council and the 4th Ministerial Meeting of the Green Energy Advisory Council in Baku.

“This provides an opportunity to meet domestic energy needs, reduce reliance on electricity as the sole energy source, and make energy more accessible and affordable for households, businesses, and industry. We have decided to work on two parallel projects in this direction. The first is the revival of the Vlora Combined Heat and Power Plant, implemented as an integrated project connected to the TAP exit point and the floating LNG terminal. The second is the gasification of Korca, one of Albania’s main cities,” he said.

The Southern Gas Corridor, which delivers gas to Türkiye and Europe, consists of the following 4 elements: Second stage of development of Shah Deniz; Expansion of the South Caucasus Pipeline (SCPX); - Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline and the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline.

To date, the Trans Adriatic Pipeline, the European segment of the Southern Gas Corridor has delivered 56 bcm of gas. Moreover, in January of this year, TAP underwent its first expansion by 1.2 bcm per year, to provide additional supplies to the European market as early as 2026.