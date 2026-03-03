SOCAR and TotalEnergies stress Azerbaijan's importance in Europe's energy security (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and TotalEnergies emphasized Azerbaijan's importance in Europe's energy security, a source in SOCAR told Trend.

The issue was discussed during the meeting of SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf with Martina Opizzi, Senior Vice President of TotalEnergies, on the sidelines of the meetings of the Southern Gas Corridor and the Green Energy Advisory Councils.

The meeting noted the importance of energy projects implemented at the initiative of Azerbaijan, including the Southern Gas Corridor, in Europe's energy security. The parties reviewed the implementation status of jointly implemented projects, including the results of operational activities at the Absheron gas and condensate field and the work done on the full-scale development of the field.

The conversation also discussed energy security, digitalization, sustainable development priorities, and other issues of mutual interest.

