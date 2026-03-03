Germany’s Monforts boosts Turkmen textile industry with equipment deliveries - Manager (Exclusive)
Germany’s Monforts has delivered multiple finishing technologies to Turkmen textile enterprises, supporting the country’s integrated production chain and focus on quality and efficiency, Thomas Päffgen, Area Sales Manager at Monforts told Trend.
