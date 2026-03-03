Southern Gas Corridor plays strategic role in ensuring long-term energy supply security – Turkish deputy minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. Southern Gas Corridor plays strategic role in ensuring long-term energy supply security, Türkiye’s Deputy Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Zafer Demircan said at the 12th Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council and the 4th Ministerial Meeting of the Green Energy Advisory Council in Baku, Trend reports.

“There is a shared understanding of the strategic role the Southern Gas Corridor plays in ensuring long-term energy supply security. This valuable concept is now developing in the direction of the ‘Green Energy Corridor,’ which connects the countries of the Caucasus and Central Asia with Europe,” said the deputy minister.

He noted that Türkiye serves not only as the most favorable route for natural gas transportation but also for electricity transmission.

“Cooperation and partnership are the only effective tools we can use to strengthen energy supply security and enhance the welfare of our peoples, as well as socio-economic development.”

The Southern Gas Corridor, which delivers gas to Türkiye and Europe, consists of the following 4 elements:

- Second stage of development of Shah Deniz

- Expansion of the South Caucasus Pipeline (SCPX);

- Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline;

- Trans-Adriatic Pipeline.

To date, the Trans Adriatic Pipeline, the European segment of the Southern Gas Corridor has delivered 56 bcm of gas. Moreover, in January of this year, TAP underwent its first expansion by 1.2 bcm per year, to provide additional supplies to the European market as early as 2026.