Hungary-Azerbaijan energy cooperation remains strategically important – MFA (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. For Hungary, cooperation with Azerbaijan and countries of the region is, of course, very important, Péter Sztáray, State Secretary for Security Policy and Energy Security, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary, told Trend on the sidelines of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council meeting in Baku.

"For us, cooperation with Azerbaijan and countries of the region is, of course, very important. For Hungary, energy security is a part of our sovereignty. We are a landlocked country, so we have to build as many cooperation lines with different countries and different regions as possible. And Azerbaijan is, of course, one of the countries with whom we have a very good cooperation," Sztáray said.

He stressed that this meting reviewing the situation at the present time because there are many challenges.

“We have the war in Ukraine, we have the war in Iran, and this will have a very serious impact on oil prices, gas prices. So cooperation between our regions and between the countries is a long-term task,” he said.

The State Secretary added that Hungary advocating in the European Union for a long time for closer cooperation with Azerbaijan: "Azerbaijan has the resources and is eager to work together with Europe. So in that respect, I think we have come a long way already. Our national companies are more and more together."

Péter Sztáray paid particular attention to renewable energy: "It's a very strategic cooperation because it's about renewables, renewable energy coming from this region and the focus is on Azerbaijan, Central Asia, to Europe. And if we want to be successful to bring them traditional, we have to be able to integrate them, which is the future."