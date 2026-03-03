Azerbaijan comes to terms with Croatian company in renewable energy (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. A memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the field of renewable energy has been signed between the Azerbaijan Renewable Energy Agency (AREA) under the Ministry of Energy and the Croatian Energia Naturalis d.o.o. company, Trend reports.

The memorandum was signed today in Baku within the framework of the 12th meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministers and the 4th meeting of the Green Energy Advisory Council Ministers.

The document was signed by the AREA Director Javid Abdullayev and the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Energia Naturalis d.o.o. Bostjan Napast.

