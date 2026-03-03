EU Commissioner highlights significant potential for increased gas supplies from Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. There is potential to increase gas supplies from Azerbaijan in the future, European Commissioner for Energy and Housing Dan Jørgensen said, Trend reports.

He made the statement at a press conference following the 12th meeting of ministers within the framework of the Advisory Council on the Southern Gas Corridor and the 4th meeting of ministers within the framework of the Advisory Council on Green Energy.

“The gas we receive from Azerbaijan is extremely important to us. We are very pleased with the cooperation and how we have managed to increase imports. We believe that there is potential to purchase even more in the future,” he said.

The European Commissioner noted that the EU is in the process of transitioning to independence from fossil fuels in the future.

“By 2050, we must become carbon neutral. But at the same time, it is clear that in the short and medium term, we will still need a significant amount of gas,” he said.

Jørgensen noted that Azerbaijan and the EU are also cooperating in the field of renewable energy sources.

“I am very impressed with Azerbaijan's potential and how you are using it and planning to expand it in the coming years. Obviously, this is also an area where companies from the European Union can contribute to this transition for mutual benefit. The same applies to energy efficiency,” he said.