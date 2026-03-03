Azerbaijani FM discusses tensions in Middle East with his French counterpart

Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a telephone conversation with his French counterpart Jean-Noël Barrot to discuss escalating tensions in the Middle East, Trend reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

The ministers exchanged views on the current volatile security situation in the region and the growing military escalation. They noted that any further deterioration could pose serious risks to both regional and international security, emphasizing the importance of restoring diplomatic efforts and dialogue.

The French minister expressed gratitude for Azerbaijan’s support in facilitating the evacuation of French citizens from the Islamic Republic of Iran under the current complex circumstances, highlighting the significance of cooperation in this direction.

The sides also discussed the current state of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and France and prospects for future cooperation. Following the meeting between the Presidents of the two countries in Copenhagen, the ministers underscored the importance of continuing dialogue in areas of mutual interest.

In addition, they exchanged views on other regional security issues of shared concern.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel