JTI сlarifies regulatory scope of electronic cigarettes and heated tobacco products in Azerbaijan

Following recent legislative amendments introducing a ban on electronic cigarettes in Azerbaijan, effective April 1, JTI has received inquiries from consumers and the media regarding the scope of the new regulation.

JTI therefore seeks to clarify the regulatory distinction between electronic cigarettes and heated tobacco products.

JTI confirms that Ploom, its innovative heated tobacco device, is not classified as an electronic cigarette under the current regulatory framework. Unlike heated tobacco products, electronic cigarettes operate by vaporizing liquid solutions and constitute a separate product category under applicable regulatory definitions.

Heated tobacco products and electronic cigarettes are subject to distinct regulatory regimes. Accordingly, the legislative ban on electronic cigarettes does not extend to heated devices such as Ploom.

JTI recognizes the importance of clear and accurate information for the effective implementation of regulatory measures. The company remains committed to full compliance with national legislation and to promoting informed consumer and stakeholder awareness.

