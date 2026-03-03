SOCAR president meets with Slovak SPP board chairman

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf met with Juraj Ondris, Chairman of the Board of the Slovak SPP company, to discuss energy collaboration and future cooperation prospects, Trend reports.

The meeting, held on March 3, 2026, highlighted the successful energy partnership between Azerbaijan and Slovakia.

The parties emphasized the strategic importance of the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) in ensuring Europe’s energy security and noted the significance of the start of Azerbaijani gas supplies to Slovakia in December 2024.

During the discussion, the officials explored opportunities to expand cooperation between SOCAR and SPP, as well as other mutually beneficial initiatives in the energy sector.

