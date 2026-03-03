Uzbekistan’s Centrum Air adds more flights to Delhi

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 3. Uzbekistan’s airline Centrum Air is increasing the frequency of its flights on the Tashkent-Delhi route, Trend reports via the company.

According to the information, starting from March 29, flights will operate three times a week—on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. Services will be performed using modern and comfortable Airbus A320 family aircraft.

The expansion of air connectivity with India aligns with Centrum Holding’s strategy to strengthen Tashkent’s position as an international aviation hub connecting Asia, the Middle East, and Europe.

Centrum Air is a privately owned airline in Uzbekistan that launched its commercial operations in 2023 following a strategic initiative by the government of Uzbekistan. The carrier offers a wide range of scheduled and charter services, connecting passengers to numerous international destinations, including China, Egypt, Russia, Germany, Israel, Qatar, Kazakhstan, and Türkiye, among others.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel