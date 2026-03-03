Russia expresses gratitude to Azerbaijan for assistance in evacuating citizens from Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov held a phone conversation with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin to discuss current issues in Azerbaijan-Russia trade and economic cooperation, the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers told Trend.

During the discussion, positive trends in bilateral trade were reviewed, as well as the implementation of joint projects in various sectors of mutual interest.

Moreover, the Russian side expressed gratitude to the Azerbaijani leadership for assisting in the rapid evacuation of Russian citizens from the Islamic Republic of Iran amid a complex regional situation.

The heads of government also emphasized the importance of a delegation led by the Deputy Prime Minister of Russia that visited Baku yesterday and welcomed the agreement to hold the next meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation in Azerbaijan in April.

Taking the opportunity, Prime Minister Asadov congratulated Mishustin on his sixtieth birthday and wished him success in his future state activities.