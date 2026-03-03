Southern Gas Corridor continues to play decisive role in Europe’s energy security – Croatian official

Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. The Southern Gas Corridor continues to play a decisive role in Europe’s energy security and diversification efforts, contributing significantly to strengthening the resilience of energy systems in the region, said Vedran Špehar, State Secretary at the Ministry of Economy of Croatia, Trend reports.

He made the remarks at the 12th Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council and the 4th Ministerial Meeting of the Green Energy Advisory Council in Baku.

He noted that Croatia values constructive energy partnerships, including cooperation with Azerbaijan. These partnerships help ensure stable and diversified gas supplies for both national and regional markets.

“Looking ahead, Croatia recognizes the ongoing strategic importance of the Southern Gas Corridor in Europe’s evolving energy landscape. As the transition to a low-carbon future continues, natural gas will continue to play a crucial role in ensuring the secure, balanced, and stable operation of energy systems,” Špehar said.

The Southern Gas Corridor, which delivers gas to Türkiye and Europe, consists of the following 4 elements: Second stage of development of Shah Deniz; Expansion of the South Caucasus Pipeline (SCPX); - Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline and the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline.

To date, the Trans Adriatic Pipeline, the European segment of the Southern Gas Corridor has delivered 56 bcm of gas. Moreover, in January of this year, TAP underwent its first expansion by 1.2 bcm per year, to provide additional supplies to the European market as early as 2026.