Iran strikes U.S. military bases and Israel in escalating tensions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. The Iranian army has announced that it carried out missile and drone strikes targeting United States military bases in regional countries as well as Israeli military positions, starting from the early morning, the statement of the Iranian army says, Trend reports.

According to information, the attacks were conducted by ground, air, and naval forces across various parts of the country. The statement noted that United States military facilities in Qatar, including the Al Udeid base, were targeted with destructive drones and various types of missiles.

Following the 2nd round of nuclear negotiations between Washington and Tehran on February 17, the United States significantly increased its military presence near Iran, deploying over 150 aircraft to bases across Europe and the Middle East.

This escalation occurred in the wake of the third round of nuclear talks between Iran and the U.S. in Geneva on February 26. Under the administration of President Donald Trump, these negotiations were regarded as a final diplomatic opportunity for a deal. However, no agreement was reached, as Tehran refused to cease uranium enrichment, dismantle its nuclear facilities, or accept indefinite restrictions on its nuclear program. In response, Israel initiated airstrikes, with Defense Minister Katz underscoring that these actions were preemptive.

The situation further intensified when military airstrikes carried out by both Israel and the United States on the previous day reportedly resulted in the deaths of Iran's Supreme Leader, Seyyed Ali Khamenei, and several of his family members.

Moreover, several high-ranking Iranian military and security officials were killed in the strikes, including Chief of Staff Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Mohammad Pakpour, Supreme Leader’s advisor and Secretary of the Defense Council Ali Shamkhani, and Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh.

