Azerbaijan, Russia discuss strengthening prosecutorial cooperation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev received Pyotr Gorodov, Deputy Prosecutor General of the Russian Federation, during his official visit to Azerbaijan, and discussed strengthening cooperation, Trend reports, citing the Prosecutor General’s Office.

The meeting highlighted the dynamic development of friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia, driven by the joint efforts and political will of the two countries’ leaders.

Moreover, it was noted that the high level of strategic partnership and sustained intergovernmental dialogue between the two countries provides a strong foundation for deepening cooperation in political, economic, transport-logistics, and humanitarian sectors. It is also of critical importance for strengthening relations between law enforcement and prosecutorial bodies.

Gorodov expressed gratitude for the hospitality extended during the visit and emphasized the strong ties between the prosecutorial institutions of the two nations. He praised the professional handling of criminal inquiries and the successful prosecution of crimes committed in Russia many years ago, but investigated in Azerbaijan. He also extended an invitation to participate in key international events scheduled for this year.

Aliyev underscored that engagement in international events and the development of partnerships are of great importance to the Prosecutor General’s Office. Both sides expressed confidence that the close cooperation and friendly relations between their prosecutorial institutions will continue to thrive across all areas.

