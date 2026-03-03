EU spotlights Black Sea Submarine Cable as key for Europe-South Caucasus energy link

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. The Black Sea Submarine Cable project, which envisages the transportation of green energy from Azerbaijan and Georgia to Europe, will be an important step towards strengthening connectivity between Europe and the South Caucasus, Cristina Lobillo, Director of the EU Energy Platform and International Relations Task Force (Directorate F) at the European Commission's Directorate-General for Energy (DG ENER), said, Trend reports.

She made the remark at the 12th Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council (SGC) and the 4th Ministerial Meeting of the Green Energy Advisory Council (GEAC) in Baku

According to her, the European Commission recently included the Black Sea Submarine Cable project in the list of projects of mutual interest (PMI). This status will allow it to apply for funding under the Connecting Europe Facility program. The project will be an important step towards strengthening connectivity between Europe and the South Caucasus.

“We look forward to the outcome of the ongoing discussions to link this project more closely to the Green Energy Corridor connecting the Caspian Sea with Europe,” Cristina Lobillo said.

Meanwhile, on December 17, 2022, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania, and Hungary signed a strategic partnership agreement providing for the construction of a 1,000 MW submarine power cable across the Black Sea with a length of 1,195 kilometers. The cable is designed to transmit green electricity generated in Azerbaijan and Georgia to Romania, with subsequent transportation to Hungary and other European countries, which will expand Europe's access to renewable energy sources in the Caucasus region.

In September 2024, Romanian electricity transmission system operator Transelectrica, Georgian operator Georgian State Electrosystem, Azerbaijani energy company AzerEnerji, and Hungarian energy company MVM established a joint venture to lay the submarine cable across the Black Sea.