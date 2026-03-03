Baku is preparing for the "International Carpet Festival 2026"

The next “International Carpet Festival” will take place in Baku on may 1-3, 2026. The main goal of the festival, organized by the "Azerkhalcha" OJSC and Administration of State Historical-Architectural Reserve Icherisheher with the support of the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Export and Investment Promotion Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan - AZPROMO, is to promote the art of Azerbaijani carpet weaving on a global scale, demonstrate its rich heritage and future development prospects, and benefit from the experience and skills of world carpet weavers.

The festival will be opened on May 1 with the International Carpet Forum, the main topic of which is "Carpet Industry: Value, Design and Competitiveness." The Forum will bring together leading international experts, designers, manufacturers, researchers, exporters and creative industry representatives from the carpet industry.

On May 2-3, the festival will continue in the historic streets of the Icherisheher. Ancient caravanserais, squares and historic houses will host carpet exhibitions, master classes and musical events. Representatives from different countries of the world will present their carpet weaving traditions in national pavilions to be set up in Gosha Gala Square. Furthermore, galleries in the Old City (Icherisheher) will host exhibitions by various famous local and international artists.

It should be noted that the Carpet Festival, dedicated to the professional holiday of Azerbaijani carpet weavers, "Carpet Weaver's Day", also coincides with the 10th anniversary of "Azerkhalcha" OJSC this year.

During the Festival, exclusive exhibitions on the art of carpet weaving, master classes, concert programs and special educational activities for children will be organized.

Anyone wishing to take part at the 3-day Carpet Festival can obtain detailed information about the Festival on the website bakucarpetfest.az and Instagram bakucarpetfest. For additional questions, please contact [email protected].

We invite everyone to the Baku International Carpet Festival, Icherisheher, on May 1-3, to keep the rich tradition of carpet art alive and introduce it to the world!